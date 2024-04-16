Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 69 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $14.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,228.78. 23,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,340. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,269.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,168.98. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.