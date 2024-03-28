Trevian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $152.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,278,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,950,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.57 and a 200-day moving average of $139.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,378 shares of company stock worth $35,461,377. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

