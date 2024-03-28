Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lessened by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE LLY opened at $778.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $334.58 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $727.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.01. The company has a market cap of $739.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.