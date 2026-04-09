Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $178.00 to $184.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.42.

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Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $155.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,334,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,645,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $648.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $185 and upgraded XOM to “overweight,” signaling a notable upside vs. recent levels and providing fresh buy-side momentum. Read More.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $185 and upgraded XOM to “overweight,” signaling a notable upside vs. recent levels and providing fresh buy-side momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group lifted FY2026–FY2027 EPS forecasts for Exxon, highlighting improving core earnings expectations that support longer-term upside. Read More.

Analysts at Erste Group lifted FY2026–FY2027 EPS forecasts for Exxon, highlighting improving core earnings expectations that support longer-term upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Exxon told investors higher crude/gas prices from the regional conflict could boost Q1 upstream profits by as much as $2.9B — an offset to some production hits and a reason investors may look through short-term disruption. Read More.

Exxon told investors higher crude/gas prices from the regional conflict could boost Q1 upstream profits by as much as $2.9B — an offset to some production hits and a reason investors may look through short-term disruption. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Planned spring and year?end overhauls at the Beaumont, TX refinery were disclosed — routine maintenance that may cause short-term downtime but is not an earnings surprise. Read More.

Planned spring and year?end overhauls at the Beaumont, TX refinery were disclosed — routine maintenance that may cause short-term downtime but is not an earnings surprise. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes the recent selloff may have already priced in many risks; some analysts argue the pullback isn’t a deep discount, framing the move as an entry point for long-term investors. Read More.

Market commentary notes the recent selloff may have already priced in many risks; some analysts argue the pullback isn’t a deep discount, framing the move as an entry point for long-term investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Exxon said roughly 6% of its global production was knocked out by the Iran conflict, and the company warned Q1 upstream and downstream results would be affected — a clear near-term earnings headwind. Read More.

Exxon said roughly 6% of its global production was knocked out by the Iran conflict, and the company warned Q1 upstream and downstream results would be affected — a clear near-term earnings headwind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Markets reacted to a U.S.-Iran ceasefire/temporary pause in attacks by sending crude prices lower; that drop pressured XOM shares earlier in the session as oil-linked revenue expectations softened. Read More.

Markets reacted to a U.S.-Iran ceasefire/temporary pause in attacks by sending crude prices lower; that drop pressured XOM shares earlier in the session as oil-linked revenue expectations softened. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research trimmed its price target (from $158 to $153) even while keeping an outperform stance, adding some analyst-driven downside pressure. Read More.

Wolfe Research trimmed its price target (from $158 to $153) even while keeping an outperform stance, adding some analyst-driven downside pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Technically, commentators flagged XOM threatening to break below its 50-day moving average amid the volatility — a sign technical traders may sell into weakness. Read More.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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