Upstart’s (UPST) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by BTIG Research in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UPST. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Upstart from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Upstart from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

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Upstart Stock Performance

UPST stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 958,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,877. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $296.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.54 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.13%.Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $238,342.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 276,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,903.68. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,481 shares of company stock worth $282,201. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Upstart by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Rare Wolf Capital LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Upstart

Here are the key news stories impacting Upstart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho highlights meaningful upside potential for UPST even after reducing its price target; the note keeps an Outperform rating and argues the stock could materially recover over time, which supports longer?term investor interest. Upstart Holdings (UPST) Could Double From Here According To Mizuho Securities

Mizuho highlights meaningful upside potential for UPST even after reducing its price target; the note keeps an Outperform rating and argues the stock could materially recover over time, which supports longer?term investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Numerous plaintiff firms (Rosen, Robbins, Kirby McInerney, Bernstein Liebhard, Schall, DJS, Berger Montague, Gainey McKenna, Holzer & Holzer, etc.) have issued investor alerts encouraging potentially affected shareholders to contact them—these notices amplify attention and potential claimant coordination but do not by themselves change the legal merits. Representative alert: INVESTOR ALERT: Securities Class Action Filed Against Upstart Holdings, Inc.

Numerous plaintiff firms (Rosen, Robbins, Kirby McInerney, Bernstein Liebhard, Schall, DJS, Berger Montague, Gainey McKenna, Holzer & Holzer, etc.) have issued investor alerts encouraging potentially affected shareholders to contact them—these notices amplify attention and potential claimant coordination but do not by themselves change the legal merits. Representative alert: Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz filed a formal class action in the Southern District of New York alleging Sections 10(b)/20(a) violations for purchases of UPST stock between May 14, 2025 and Nov 4, 2025—this is the concrete legal step that can trigger discovery, damages exposure and reputational damage. Separate filings and press releases (e.g., Holzer & Holzer) summarize substantive allegations that Upstart’s Model 22 “overreacted” to negative macro signals, overstated approval/accuracy benefits, and that conservative credit assessments materially hurt revenue and rendered FY?2025 guidance unreliable—allegations that, if proven, could affect future guidance credibility and financial results. Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Upstart Holdings, Inc. Holzer & Holzer: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Upstart Investors

Upstart Company Profile

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Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non?traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real?time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart’s core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

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