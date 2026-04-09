Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,797 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,949.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,757,000 after acquiring an additional 609,023 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,802,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,993 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,375,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,870,000 after acquiring an additional 464,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,851.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $678.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $756.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $737.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total value of $742,802.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,700.80. The trade was a 54.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.61, for a total transaction of $1,730,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,117.23. This represents a 61.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $771.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.13 and a twelve month high of $789.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $721.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.87. The firm has a market cap of $358.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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