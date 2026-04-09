CME Group (CME) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/9/2026 – CME Group had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $328.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2026 – CME Group had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $356.00 to $349.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2026 – CME Group had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $312.00 to $344.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2026 – CME Group is now covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2026 – CME Group had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $310.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – CME Group had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $266.00 to $275.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/12/2026 – CME Group had its price target raised by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $333.00 to $347.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – CME Group was upgraded by Erste Group Bank AG from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

3/4/2026 – CME Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Argus.

3/2/2026 – CME Group was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b+)” to “buy (a-)”.

3/2/2026 – CME Group had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $302.00 to $356.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – CME Group had its price target raised by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $300.00 to $333.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – CME Group had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $264.00 to $266.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. CME Group’s payout ratio is 46.59%.

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Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $91,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,194.10. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 748 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,700. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,539 shares of company stock worth $2,713,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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