HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $199.00 and last traded at $201.7240, with a volume of 919335 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on HUBS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded HubSpot from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.90.

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HubSpot Stock Down 6.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.76 and a 200 day moving average of $351.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.92, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.The business had revenue of $846.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total value of $200,166.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $2,578,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 487,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,850,422.72. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,691 shares of company stock worth $7,250,662. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HubSpot by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,838,727,000 after buying an additional 1,224,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,930,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,138,000 after buying an additional 642,545 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in HubSpot by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,935,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $776,714,000 after buying an additional 476,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 560,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,763,000 after acquiring an additional 449,864 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Further Reading

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