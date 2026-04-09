Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.60 and last traded at GBX 105.90, with a volume of 1492160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ONT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 210 to GBX 225 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 300 to GBX 225 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 218.60.

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Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 135.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX (15.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 64.85%.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

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Oxford Nanopore Technologies’ goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The Group has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology that is currently used for real-time, high-performance, accessible, and scalable analysis of DNA and RNA. The technology is used in more than 125 countries, to understand the biology of humans, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses and environments as well as to understand diseases such as cancer.

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