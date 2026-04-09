BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.53 and last traded at C$12.52, with a volume of 1395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.51.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.24.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Company Profile

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The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of a Canadian preferred shares index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Laddered Canadian Preferred Share Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index. The Manager may also use a sampling methodology in selecting investments for the ETF. As an alternative to or in conjunction with investing in and holding the constituent securities, the ETF may invest in or use certain Other Securities (as defined in the prospectus) to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index.

Further Reading

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