Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 9% – Should You Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. 72,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 211,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Neptune Digital Assets Trading Up 18.5%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.15 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.76.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools. The company was formerly known as Neptune Dash Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp. in December 2020. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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