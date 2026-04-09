Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $535.31 and last traded at $530.7540, with a volume of 49788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $527.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $550.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $575.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.50.

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Hubbell Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $498.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.14.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 15.29%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 25,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.97, for a total transaction of $12,590,510.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,143,647.40. This trade represents a 28.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $1,362,221.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,508.16. The trade was a 50.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,689 shares of company stock worth $17,407,395. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Hubbell by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

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Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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