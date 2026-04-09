Versigent (NYSE:VGNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Fox Advisors

Versigent (NYSE:VGNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Fox Advisors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Versigent in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Versigent in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Versigent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.
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