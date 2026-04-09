GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace makes up approximately 0.5% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $308.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $165.70 and a one year high of $348.48. The company has a market capitalization of $323.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.88.

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Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical relief: President Trump’s cease-fire announcement eased immediate geopolitical risk to commercial aviation, prompting a sector-wide rally that lifted GE Aerospace shares as investors priced lower near-term demand disruption risk. Article Title

Geopolitical relief: President Trump’s cease-fire announcement eased immediate geopolitical risk to commercial aviation, prompting a sector-wide rally that lifted GE Aerospace shares as investors priced lower near-term demand disruption risk. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals — Commercial Engines strength: Recent coverage highlights strong momentum in GE’s Commercial Engines & Services unit (big year?over?year revenue gains and surging orders), supporting revenue growth and profit outlook. That underpins the bullish case for the stock. Article Title

Fundamentals — Commercial Engines strength: Recent coverage highlights strong momentum in GE’s Commercial Engines & Services unit (big year?over?year revenue gains and surging orders), supporting revenue growth and profit outlook. That underpins the bullish case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: New coverage/upgrades: Wells Fargo (Overweight, $325 PT) and Daiwa initiated coverage recently, adding institutional interest and lifting sentiment around GE’s multi-year growth runway. Article Title

New coverage/upgrades: Wells Fargo (Overweight, $325 PT) and Daiwa initiated coverage recently, adding institutional interest and lifting sentiment around GE’s multi-year growth runway. Positive Sentiment: High-profile mentions: Jim Cramer and other commentators have included GE Aerospace in recent bullish lists, which can attract retail flows and attention. Article Title

High-profile mentions: Jim Cramer and other commentators have included GE Aerospace in recent bullish lists, which can attract retail flows and attention. Neutral Sentiment: PR/operations: GE’s 747 flying laboratory tour and media coverage are positive for brand and program visibility but are unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Article Title

PR/operations: GE’s 747 flying laboratory tour and media coverage are positive for brand and program visibility but are unlikely to move fundamentals materially in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview/upcoming catalysts: Analysts expect solid near?term earnings (high single?digit EPS growth), so upcoming quarterly results and management cadence are the next major catalysts. Article Title

Earnings preview/upcoming catalysts: Analysts expect solid near?term earnings (high single?digit EPS growth), so upcoming quarterly results and management cadence are the next major catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target trim: TD Cowen lowered its price target from $350 to $330 while keeping a Buy rating, which trims some upside expectations despite the positive thesis. Article Title

Analyst price-target trim: TD Cowen lowered its price target from $350 to $330 while keeping a Buy rating, which trims some upside expectations despite the positive thesis. Negative Sentiment: Political/geopolitical risk around defense sales: Coverage flags shareholder and NGO scrutiny of GE’s defense work and supply/execution issues (e.g., engine delivery delays), which pose governance and reputational risk that could pressure valuation for some investors. Article Title

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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