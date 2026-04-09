Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.78 and last traded at $117.3570, with a volume of 143177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Entergy from $96.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.17.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Stock Up 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.03.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services increased its holdings in Entergy by 3.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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