Figma (NYSE:FIG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.2190, with a volume of 878324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Figma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Figma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Figma in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Figma in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Figma in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Figma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

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Figma Stock Down 4.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.66.

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. Figma had a negative net margin of 121.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.03%. The business had revenue of $303.78 million during the quarter. Figma’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Figma

In other news, General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 4,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $126,687.10. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 825,644 shares in the company, valued at $21,714,437.20. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tyler Herb sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $47,772.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 188,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,378,353.11. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,378,811 shares of company stock valued at $40,904,464 over the last three months. 45.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Figma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Figma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Figma during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Figma during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Figma during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Figma by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period.

About Figma

(Get Free Report)

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

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