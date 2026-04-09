GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Raised to $1,080.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $820.00 to $1,080.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s current price.

GEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $785.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Glj Research boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.91.

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GE Vernova Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of GEV stock traded up $22.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $959.02. 338,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,120. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $836.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $697.29. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $303.10 and a 1-year high of $962.72. The company has a market cap of $258.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hitachi Nuclear Energy (a GE Vernova unit) signed a Main Services Agreement with Sweden’s AFRY to support deployment of the BWRX?300 small modular reactor in Europe — this expands GE Vernova’s nuclear footprint beyond the U.S., advances engineering/licensing progress for concrete projects in Europe, and de?risks potential service and project revenue streams. GE Vernova Extends Nuclear Ambitions In Europe With New SMR Services Deal

Hitachi Nuclear Energy (a GE Vernova unit) signed a Main Services Agreement with Sweden’s AFRY to support deployment of the BWRX?300 small modular reactor in Europe — this expands GE Vernova’s nuclear footprint beyond the U.S., advances engineering/licensing progress for concrete projects in Europe, and de?risks potential service and project revenue streams. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts and keeps a “Strong?Buy” stance — higher analyst earnings assumptions support upward revisions to valuation and provide a credible analyst catalyst for buyers. (Source: analyst note summarized in market reports)

Erste Group raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts and keeps a “Strong?Buy” stance — higher analyst earnings assumptions support upward revisions to valuation and provide a credible analyst catalyst for buyers. (Source: analyst note summarized in market reports) Positive Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical thesis: coverage suggests the Middle East war could accelerate demand for power infrastructure and grid resilience (including gas, services and reliable generation), potentially benefiting GE Vernova’s power equipment, services and data?center exposure — this narrative can attract risk?on flows into energy/clean?power names. GE Vernova: How Middle East War Could Fuel Its Next Growth Surge (Rating Upgrade)

Macro/geopolitical thesis: coverage suggests the Middle East war could accelerate demand for power infrastructure and grid resilience (including gas, services and reliable generation), potentially benefiting GE Vernova’s power equipment, services and data?center exposure — this narrative can attract risk?on flows into energy/clean?power names. Positive Sentiment: Technical and sector momentum: market writeups highlight GEV among clean?energy names showing bullish moving?average support (50/200?day), which can trigger momentum buying and ETF/quant flows into the stock. 3 Clean Energy Stocks With Bullish Moving Average Signals

Technical and sector momentum: market writeups highlight GEV among clean?energy names showing bullish moving?average support (50/200?day), which can trigger momentum buying and ETF/quant flows into the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Price action: recent session(s) showed the shares closing higher, consistent with the above fundamental and technical drivers; investors are also digesting GEV’s strong Q4 beat and lofty valuation metrics (high P/E), which leaves the stock sensitive to growth/earnings revisions. GE Vernova (GEV) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

GE Vernova Company Profile

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GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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