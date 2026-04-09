Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.08 and last traded at $36.0750, with a volume of 9173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Evercore set a $55.00 price target on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

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Blackbaud Trading Down 2.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 175.57% and a net margin of 10.19%.The company had revenue of $295.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $100,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 135,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,403.88. This trade represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 14,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $681,147.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,196.28. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 39,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,874 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amicus Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

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Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company’s main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser’s Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

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