TELUS (TSE:T) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$17.04 and last traded at C$17.21, with a volume of 735713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$22.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.70.

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TELUS Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.42.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.23 billion during the quarter. TELUS had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.2267985 EPS for the current year.

About TELUS

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Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services. It also has a small wireline presence in eastern Quebec. In recent years Telus has moved to bring fiber to the home over most of its wireline footprint as it upgrades its legacy copper network, leaving it able to compete on more equal footing with cable providers.

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