FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.35 and last traded at $56.1640, with a volume of 11871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Up 0.4%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Get FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GUNR. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,248,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,228,000 after acquiring an additional 311,192 shares during the period. Align Financial LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $8,541,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 63,014 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 561,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,610 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1,648.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 25,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,480 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water. GUNR was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.