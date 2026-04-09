FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.35 and last traded at $56.1640, with a volume of 11871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.
FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Up 0.4%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.67.
FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Company Profile
The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water. GUNR was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.
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