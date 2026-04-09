HCM II Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMSR) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMSR – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.8230. 344,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,735,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMSR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of HCM II Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of HCM II Acquisition to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HCM II Acquisition in a report on Friday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HCM II Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of HCM II Acquisition in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

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HCM II Acquisition Stock Down 3.1%

About HCM II Acquisition

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.90.

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Terrestrial Energy Inc produces carbon free nuclear energy in North Carolina and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

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