Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Marriott International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $353.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $357.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $328.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.47.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $348.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.55 and its 200-day moving average is $306.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.16 and a 12-month high of $370.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a net margin of 9.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 591,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000,840. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.61, for a total transaction of $2,258,411.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,942.12. The trade was a 40.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 95,540 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,055 over the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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