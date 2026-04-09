Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,017 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.57.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.0%

Simon Property Group stock opened at $194.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.26. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.37. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.34 and a 52-week high of $205.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 72.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.06%.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed?use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high?profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open?air centers, outlet properties and mixed?use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Further Reading

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