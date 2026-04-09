Accelerant (ARX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Accelerant (NYSE: ARX):

4/6/2026 – Accelerant had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2026 – Accelerant had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2026 – Accelerant had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2026 – Accelerant was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “equal weight” to “overweight”. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from $17.00.

2/23/2026 – Accelerant had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Accelerant had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accelerant

In other news, CFO Jay Michael Green sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $638,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,175,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,012,271.53. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aeroflex Holding Corp. (Aeroflex Holding) is a provider of radio frequency (RF) and microwave integrated circuits, components and systems used in the design, development and maintenance of wireless communication systems. The Company’s solutions include microelectronic components and test and measurement equipment used by companies in the space, avionics and defense; commercial wireless communications, and medical and other markets. Its products include a range of RF, microwave and millimeter wave microelectronic components, integrated circuits (ICs), and analog and mixed-signal devices.

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