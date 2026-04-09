National Steel (NYSE:SID) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of National Steel (NYSE:SID – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of National Steel in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of National Steel from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.40.

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National Steel Stock Performance

Shares of SID opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. National Steel has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

National Steel (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. National Steel had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Steel will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Steel

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Steel stock. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in National Steel Company (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 175.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 359,335 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in National Steel were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

National Steel Company Profile

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Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

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