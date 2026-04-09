General Dynamics Corporation $GD Position Boosted by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 152.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in General Dynamics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Master S Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $350.05 on Thursday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $249.92 and a 52-week high of $369.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.83.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The company had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 10,153 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.95, for a total value of $3,603,807.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,176.25. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,918 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.09, for a total value of $11,655,934.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 766,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,394,759.13. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,260 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,971. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Wall Street Zen cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.