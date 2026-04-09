Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $25.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $252,000.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $273.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $281.90. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

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