Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $10.68 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PNFP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.14% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,697.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,474,000 after buying an additional 3,085,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,376,000 after buying an additional 163,269 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,156,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,281,000 after buying an additional 728,975 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $187,822,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,010,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,561,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 1,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.52 per share, with a total value of $94,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,322.20. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 3.4%

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $91.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $120.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE: PNFP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, that provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services. Founded in 2000, the company operates through a network of banking offices and digital channels to serve individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients. Pinnacle’s business model emphasizes relationship-based banking and tailored financial solutions for commercial borrowers and deposit customers.

The company’s product and service offerings include commercial and residential lending, treasury and payment solutions, deposit accounts, mortgage services, and cash management.

Further Reading

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