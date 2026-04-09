OFI Invest Asset Management Purchases 3,992 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $44,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total value of $6,130,517.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,236,946.70. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total value of $742,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,700.80. The trade was a 54.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar News Roundup

Caterpillar Trading Up 6.5%

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Shares of CAT stock opened at $771.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $358.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $721.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $619.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.13 and a fifty-two week high of $789.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $677.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $737.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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