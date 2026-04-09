Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DDOG. BMO Capital Markets set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Datadog from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.41.

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Datadog Stock Down 0.0%

DDOG stock opened at $116.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 375.81, a PEG ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.29. Datadog has a 1-year low of $86.14 and a 1-year high of $201.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.91.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.53 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $2,806,434.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 238,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,960,101.12. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 68,922 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $7,618,637.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,910,913.34. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,306 shares of company stock worth $57,406,994. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Datadog by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,423,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,496,000 after buying an additional 956,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Datadog by 106.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,184,000 after purchasing an additional 197,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Datadog by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,623,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,994 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

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Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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