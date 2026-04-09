Zacks Research Upgrades Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to Hold

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

VSH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

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Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 8.0%

VSH opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $800.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.47 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,617,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375,378 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,813,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,356 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,180,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,963,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,144,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,466,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 539,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

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Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay’s components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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