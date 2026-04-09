Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Investment analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.09% from the stock’s previous close.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point set a $125.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willdan Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

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Willdan Group Price Performance

Shares of WLDN opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average is $101.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.12. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.78. Willdan Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.50 million. Willdan Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven A. Cohen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $490,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,865.18. The trade was a 22.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Willdan Group by 1,915.4% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group Company Profile

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Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan’s offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

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