Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.53.

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Kraft Heinz Price Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $30.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $222,597.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,392.94. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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