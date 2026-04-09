SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Insider Zhenyu Xu Sells 2,400 Shares

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) insider Zhenyu Xu sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $11,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 644,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,916.24. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Zhenyu Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 6th, Zhenyu Xu sold 2,700 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $13,095.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Zhenyu Xu sold 608 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $2,906.24.

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SOPH stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $332.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 50.60% and a negative net margin of 44.22%.The firm had revenue of $21.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 441,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 31.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOPH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA GENETICS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

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SOPHiA GENETICS News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SOPHiA GENETICS this week:

Neutral Sentiment: CEO Jurgi Camblong executed two Rule 10b5?1 sales (2,600 and 2,500 shares at ~$4.85–4.86). CEO still holds ~3.7M shares. SEC filing

CEO Jurgi Camblong executed two Rule 10b5?1 sales (2,600 and 2,500 shares at ~$4.85–4.86). CEO still holds ~3.7M shares. Neutral Sentiment: CFO George Cardoza reported multiple small sales (~2,520; 2,413 shares) under a 10b5?1 plan to cover taxes; remaining holdings stay large (~292–295k shares). SEC filing

CFO George Cardoza reported multiple small sales (~2,520; 2,413 shares) under a 10b5?1 plan to cover taxes; remaining holdings stay large (~292–295k shares). Neutral Sentiment: CTO Abhimanyu Verma sold several tranches (2,519; 1,030 shares) under a 10b5?1 plan; still owns ~204–205k shares. SEC filing

CTO Abhimanyu Verma sold several tranches (2,519; 1,030 shares) under a 10b5?1 plan; still owns ~204–205k shares. Neutral Sentiment: President Ross Muken and other senior managers (Philippe Menu, Zhenyu Xu, Manuela Valente, Well Daan Van, Kevin Puylaert) reported multiple planned sales of ~600–2,700 shares each to cover tax obligations; each filing cites Rule 10b5?1 plans. Representative filings: Menu, Xu, Valente. Menu SEC filing

President Ross Muken and other senior managers (Philippe Menu, Zhenyu Xu, Manuela Valente, Well Daan Van, Kevin Puylaert) reported multiple planned sales of ~600–2,700 shares each to cover tax obligations; each filing cites Rule 10b5?1 plans. Representative filings: Menu, Xu, Valente. Neutral Sentiment: Collectively the insider sales are modest relative to total insider holdings and were executed under pre?arranged plans (tax withholding stated as purpose), which reduces negative informational signal but can still create short-term selling pressure.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

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SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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