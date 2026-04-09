McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, April 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 38 years. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 23.12%.McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private?label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick’s product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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