W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus lowered their price target on W.R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Brean Capital lowered shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $68.69.

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W.R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $67.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.30. W.R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $78.96.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.10%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co L. Mitsui purchased 370,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,815,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 54,959,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,133,933.28. The trade was a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,099,987 shares of company stock worth $489,800,136. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $3,542,919,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $682,816,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 6,503.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,561,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,174,000 after buying an additional 2,601,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 35,572.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,219,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,679 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More W.R. Berkley News

Here are the key news stories impacting W.R. Berkley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several forward-period EPS forecasts (FY2026, Q3 2026/Q3 2027/Q4 2026/Q4 2027 and FY2028) and nudged some quarter estimates higher, signaling modestly improved earnings outlooks that can support the stock. Read More.

Zacks Research raised several forward-period EPS forecasts (FY2026, Q3 2026/Q3 2027/Q4 2026/Q4 2027 and FY2028) and nudged some quarter estimates higher, signaling modestly improved earnings outlooks that can support the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of W.R. Berkley’s baby bonds highlights attractive investment?grade income at a discount — a plus for yield?focused investors and potential demand for the company’s securities. Read More.

Coverage of W.R. Berkley’s baby bonds highlights attractive investment?grade income at a discount — a plus for yield?focused investors and potential demand for the company’s securities. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Media notes conflicting analyst views across the sector (Morgan Stanley and W.R. Berkley highlighted), underscoring mixed sentiment rather than a clear consensus. Read More.

Media notes conflicting analyst views across the sector (Morgan Stanley and W.R. Berkley highlighted), underscoring mixed sentiment rather than a clear consensus. Read More. Negative Sentiment: UBS cut its price target from $71 to $69 and set a “neutral” rating, reducing upside expectations and likely trimming short?term investor enthusiasm. Read More.

UBS cut its price target from $71 to $69 and set a “neutral” rating, reducing upside expectations and likely trimming short?term investor enthusiasm. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target to $62 and moved to “underweight,” a stronger negative signal that implies meaningful downside relative to current levels. Read More.

Barclays lowered its price target to $62 and moved to “underweight,” a stronger negative signal that implies meaningful downside relative to current levels. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley published a pessimistic forecast for WRB’s stock, adding downward pressure from a well?known institutional voice. Read More.

Morgan Stanley published a pessimistic forecast for WRB’s stock, adding downward pressure from a well?known institutional voice. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A recent AmericanBankingNews item reports Zacks lowered some near?term EPS expectations in parts of its model (noted separately from the raises), reinforcing mixed guidance that can create short?term volatility. Read More.

About W.R. Berkley

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company’s product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

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