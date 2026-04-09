Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fair Isaac stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 3/27/2026.

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Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 3/27/2026.

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on 3/27/2026.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,091.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,259.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,532.73. Fair Isaac Corporation has a one year low of $969.32 and a one year high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,304.72. This trade represents a 60.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $486,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,237,440. This represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 480,776.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,327,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,972 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 874.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 808,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,784,000 after buying an additional 725,432 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,615,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 377,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,513,000 after buying an additional 302,734 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

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Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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