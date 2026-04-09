Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.48, but opened at $15.87. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 25,124 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALPMY. Citigroup lowered shares of Astellas Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded shares of Astellas Pharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALPMY

Astellas Pharma Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Astellas Pharma Inc is a Tokyo-based, global pharmaceutical company traded in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt on the OTC Markets under the symbol ALPMY. The company focuses on discovering, developing and marketing prescription medicines in key therapeutic areas, including oncology, urology, immunology, neuroscience and cardiovascular/metabolic diseases. Astellas seeks to bring innovative treatments to market by combining internal research capabilities with external partnerships and collaborative agreements around the world.

Core products in Astellas’ portfolio include the immunosuppressant Prograf (tacrolimus), the overactive bladder treatments Vesicare (solifenacin) and Myrbetriq (mirabegron), and the prostate cancer therapy Xtandi (enzalutamide).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.