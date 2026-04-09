Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Shares Down 11.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) traded down 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.46 and last traded at GBX 0.46. 2,344,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,007,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53.

Arc Minerals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of £6.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.03.

About Arc Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

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