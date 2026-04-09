Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in EPAM Systems stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on 3/27/2026.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $130.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.57 and a twelve month high of $222.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.92%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 401.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.19.

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About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

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EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

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