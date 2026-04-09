Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Conagra Brands stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on 3/27/2026.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.72 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Conagra Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $145,656,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 239.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,347,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889,542 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 245.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,734,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495,503 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 216.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100,424 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 241.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,915,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. TD Cowen cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAG

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.