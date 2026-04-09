Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Define Financial LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $308.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $372.00 price target on Visa in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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