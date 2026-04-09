Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 477 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,814,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,982,225,000 after acquiring an additional 121,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,552,028,000 after acquiring an additional 254,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,388,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,148,536,000 after acquiring an additional 45,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,136,719,000 after acquiring an additional 367,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,207,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,909,850,000 after acquiring an additional 203,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total value of $52,647,295.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,422,219.07. This trade represents a 65.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,430.10, for a total transaction of $414,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,755.50. The trade was a 21.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 84,017 shares of company stock worth $115,689,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Transdigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,804.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,567.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,219.68 on Thursday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,123.61 and a one year high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,259.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,305.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

About Transdigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

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