Westbourne Investments Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Westbourne Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for 1.8% of Westbourne Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 67.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $280.84 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.33%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,136,800. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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