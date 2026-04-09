iShares Gold Trust Micro $IAUM Stock Holdings Lowered by Westfuller Advisors LLC

Westfuller Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,771 shares during the quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAUM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 95.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,134,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834,927 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 92.3% in the third quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 6,660,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 22.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,703,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,067,000 after acquiring an additional 487,434 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 31.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,823,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,222,000 after acquiring an additional 438,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,725,000 after acquiring an additional 491,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust Micro stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.