Weaver Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

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Chevron Stock Down 4.3%

CVX opened at $192.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.59. The company has a market capitalization of $384.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is 106.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $3,918,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,568.98. This trade represents a 97.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. The trade was a 92.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 782,607 shares of company stock worth $146,510,571 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron restarted output at the Leviathan gas field after a 33?day suspension, restoring ~14 bcm capacity and strengthening its LNG/gas supply role to regional and European markets — a near?term production and revenue positive for CVX. Chevron Reopens Leviathan Gas Field

Chevron restarted output at the Leviathan gas field after a 33?day suspension, restoring ~14 bcm capacity and strengthening its LNG/gas supply role to regional and European markets — a near?term production and revenue positive for CVX. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital raised its CVX price target to $205 (keeps Outperform), reflecting upside in oil scenarios and reinforcing institutional support for the name. Analyst target lifts can prop up sentiment and buying interest. BMO Boosts Chevron Target

BMO Capital raised its CVX price target to $205 (keeps Outperform), reflecting upside in oil scenarios and reinforcing institutional support for the name. Analyst target lifts can prop up sentiment and buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised FY?2026 EPS estimates for Chevron (from $7.46 to $7.94), a fundamental upgrade that supports forward earnings expectations. MarketBeat CVX Coverage

Erste Group raised FY?2026 EPS estimates for Chevron (from $7.46 to $7.94), a fundamental upgrade that supports forward earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Options market activity: rising oil and higher IV have pushed up CVX option premiums, making covered?call and cash?secured?put strategies more attractive to income investors but signaling elevated near?term volatility. Options and Covered Calls on Chevron

Options market activity: rising oil and higher IV have pushed up CVX option premiums, making covered?call and cash?secured?put strategies more attractive to income investors but signaling elevated near?term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/LNG backdrop: elevated LNG demand and tight global supplies are a medium?term tailwind for integrated energy names with gas exposure (including CVX), supporting potential upside separate from crude moves.

Macro/LNG backdrop: elevated LNG demand and tight global supplies are a medium?term tailwind for integrated energy names with gas exposure (including CVX), supporting potential upside separate from crude moves. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to a US?Iran ceasefire: headlines implying a de?escalation caused oil to pull back and pressured CVX shares as the market briefly priced in a lower risk premium for crude. That prompted today’s share weakness. Why Chevron Slumped Today

Market reaction to a US?Iran ceasefire: headlines implying a de?escalation caused oil to pull back and pressured CVX shares as the market briefly priced in a lower risk premium for crude. That prompted today’s share weakness. Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical fragility persists — a drone strike on Saudi’s East?West pipeline and commentary that the ceasefire is “fragile” keep supply?risk uncertainty elevated, which translates to volatile oil swings that can quickly move CVX shares. Saudi Pipeline Drone Strike Why Ceasefire Fragility Matters

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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