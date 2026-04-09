Monte Financial Group LLC Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,656 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up about 2.2% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

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EOG Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target sharply to $199 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling a large upside vs. the current level and providing strong institutional support for the shares. Wells Fargo price target raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target sharply to $199 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling a large upside vs. the current level and providing strong institutional support for the shares. Positive Sentiment: RBC boosted its price target to $175 and maintained an “outperform” rating — another bullish analyst action that can attract buyers. RBC raises price target

RBC boosted its price target to $175 and maintained an “outperform” rating — another bullish analyst action that can attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research nudged its target higher to $154, adding incremental analyst conviction behind the stock. Wolfe Research target raise

Wolfe Research nudged its target higher to $154, adding incremental analyst conviction behind the stock. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp materially raised near?term and multi?quarter EPS forecasts (several quarters and FY2026/27) — a positive signal for earnings but the firm still carries a “Sector Weight” rating, so the move is more model-driven than a full buy endorsement. KeyCorp EPS outlook

KeyCorp materially raised near?term and multi?quarter EPS forecasts (several quarters and FY2026/27) — a positive signal for earnings but the firm still carries a “Sector Weight” rating, so the move is more model-driven than a full buy endorsement. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a mix of small raises and trims to quarterly and multi?year EPS estimates (net effect modestly higher FY2027 EPS), but keeps a “Hold” view — the research is mixed and may limit immediate upside from new targets alone. Zacks Research estimates update

Zacks Research issued a mix of small raises and trims to quarterly and multi?year EPS estimates (net effect modestly higher FY2027 EPS), but keeps a “Hold” view — the research is mixed and may limit immediate upside from new targets alone. Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary and feature pieces note EOG’s strong YTD performance and benefit from oil >$110 — supportive for fundamentals but raise valuation/rotation questions for investors deciding whether to add more exposure. Reassess after YTD gains

Sector commentary and feature pieces note EOG’s strong YTD performance and benefit from oil >$110 — supportive for fundamentals but raise valuation/rotation questions for investors deciding whether to add more exposure. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed a few quarterly estimates and left a Hold rating — the mixed revisions (small cuts to some near-term quarters / FY2026) inject uncertainty and can temper buying momentum. Zacks mixed revisions

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $139.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,230 shares of company stock worth $2,522,568. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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