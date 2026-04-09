Comparing International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD) and UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS)

International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD – Get Free Report) and UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares International Card Establishment and UL Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A UL Solutions 10.61% 31.62% 12.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Card Establishment and UL Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UL Solutions $3.05 billion 5.62 $325.00 million $1.59 53.71

UL Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than International Card Establishment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for International Card Establishment and UL Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Card Establishment 0 0 0 0 0.00 UL Solutions 0 6 4 0 2.40

UL Solutions has a consensus target price of $87.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.57%. Given UL Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UL Solutions is more favorable than International Card Establishment.

Volatility and Risk

International Card Establishment has a beta of 13.29, suggesting that its share price is 1,229% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UL Solutions has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UL Solutions beats International Card Establishment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Card Establishment

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International Card Establishment, Inc. provides merchant services in the United States. It offers payment processing services for brick and mortar merchants; proprietary gift and loyalty program; gift cards with customized artwork; various merchant terminals and accessories; leasing program; customer support; and agent program. The company is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

About UL Solutions

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc. provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators. The Consumer segment offers safety certification testing, ongoing certification, global market access, testing for connectivity, performance and quality, and critical systems advisory and training services, as well as product market acceptance and risk mitigation services for customers in the consumer products end markets comprising consumer electronics, medical devices, information technologies, appliances, HVAC, lighting, and retail, as well as consumer applications, such as new mobility, smart products, and 5G. The Software and Advisory segment provide software and technical advisory services that enable customers to manage regulatory requirements, deliver supply chain transparency, and operationalize sustainability for regulated industries, including life sciences, supply chain regulations, transparency needs, and new ESG and sustainability requirements. It offers ULTRUS software brand to help customers improve speed to market, sustainability and safety. UL Solutions Inc. was formerly known as UL Inc. and changed its name to UL Solutions Inc. in June 2022. The company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East. UL Solutions Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ULSE Inc.

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