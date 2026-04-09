Monte Financial Group LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Garmin comprises about 1.7% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.9% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.0% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,914 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $5,009,964.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,214,788.50. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Munn sold 5,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.97, for a total transaction of $1,323,866.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,579.72. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 40,725 shares of company stock worth $10,213,222 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 4.6%

NYSE:GRMN opened at $252.38 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $261.69. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.89.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.40. Garmin had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 41.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Garmin

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

Further Reading

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