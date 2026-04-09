Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Has $51.94 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,913 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $51,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the second quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,069,344 shares of company stock valued at $104,708,426 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $314.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.03. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $145.81 and a one year high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp set a $370.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.71.

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Alphabet Company Profile

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Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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